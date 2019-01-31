(Facebook)

West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Two scams halted that were worth nearly $2 million

An elderly West Vancouver resident who fell victim to phone fraud on Jan. 11 has been reunited with the $185,000 she transferred to scammers, police confirmed Thursday.

In a release, police said the 70-year-old woman was tricked into transferring the funds to an account with the Royal Bank of Scotland after the scammers falsely claimed her credit card and accounts had been compromised.

ALSO READ: Chilliwack senior hit by phone tax scam

The suspects, who posed as a bank fraud investigator and a Vancouver police inspector, urged her to transfer the funds out of her accounts for “safekeeping.”

According to the release, detectives contacted police and bank authorities in the U.K. and steps were taken to freeze the transfer.

In the meantime, the force’s partnership with U.K. investigators has resulted in the arrest of a Bedfordshire, England-based scammer in relation to a West Vancouver case opened last April.

Officers in the county north of London arrested a 27-year-old man on Jan. 21 on charges of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property.

ALSO READ: Avoid being a scam victim in 2019

Detectives on both sides of the Atlantic cooperated to make the arrest after a West Vancouver resident reported being defrauded of more than $800,000.

The accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance Feb. 25, and police are still working to track and possibly recover the transferred funds.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter
Next story
SkyTrain users ‘more cautious’ and ‘a little tense’ the day after transit cop shooting in Surrey

Just Posted

Section of promenade between white rock and pier to reopen Feb. 9

Section of promenade to reopen Feb. 9

Delta Nature Reserve reopened six weeks after windstorm

Delta closed the park on Dec. 21 after the storm toppled several trees and damaged the boardwalks

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

UPDATE: Man charged in Surrey stabbing arrested in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Newton last year

Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

It’s believed an SUV was involved in multiple crashes before the driver is arrested and hospitalized.

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Two scams halted that were worth nearly $2 million

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

B.C. Nurses’ Union release says violent attacks still occur at the site

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

Most Read