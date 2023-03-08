(File Photo)

(File Photo)

West Kelowna nurse accessed medical records and sent ‘harassing text messages’, says college

The nurse is is facing discipline from the College of Nurses and Midwives

A West Kelowna nurse has been reprimanded after using confidential information to send patients harassing text messages.

Nancy Brocker entered into a consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCMN) after “practice issues” that occurred in January and February of 2022.

Brocker breached patient privacy by accessing the medical records of a person that she was not caring.

The consent agreement says that “Brocker then used confidential and sensitive information in the individual’s medical records to send them harassing text messages.”

Brocker has voluntarily agreed to the terms of the agreement, including a suspension of their nursing registration for 10 weeks, a public reprimand and remedial education in ethics.

The BCCMN Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.​

This is not the first time an Okanagan nurse has seen repercussions for accessing health records they should not be accessing: a Kelowna nurse was suspended in December of last year, while a Vernon nurse received a six-month suspension in June.

READ MORE: Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownanursePractical nurses

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Legion BC/Yukon Command donates $1M to Surrey veterans village’s research foundation
Next story
Tim Hortons customers subject to ‘technical error’ incorrectly saying they’d won $10K

Just Posted

Volunteers packing food hampers at the Muslim Food Bank in Surrey on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Muslim Food Bank in Surrey seeing more clients as Ramadan nears

Surrey’s Legion Veteran Village. (Submitted photo)
Legion BC/Yukon Command donates $1M to Surrey veterans village’s research foundation

Gary Donald Johnston. (File photo)
Surrey murderer who stabbed man during burglary dies in prison

Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal MLA (Surrey South) has introduced a private members bill to help physicians to seek more information when considering whether to involuntarily admit and treat someone under the Mental Health Act. (File photo)
Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko introduces bill aimed at helping prevent suicides

Pop-up banner image