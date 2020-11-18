John Horgan (Canadian Press files)

John Horgan (Canadian Press files)

‘We’re not hiding anything,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 data

Local mayors jointly ask premier for ‘more detailed local COVID-19 data’

The provincial government has no plans to impose any lockdown measures specific to Surrey if COVID-19 cases continue to climb here because that kind of decision is the provincial health officer’s to make.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix described Surrey as “ground zero” for COVID-19 cases in B.C. Dix told a Zoom meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade that of the province’s more than 6,000 active cases on Tuesday, roughly 75 per cent were in the Fraser Health region “with the largest share of those in Surrey.”

On Wednesday we asked if the government is contemplating special measures for Surrey, and Jen Holmwood, Premier Horgan’s deputy communications director and press secretary, furnished the Now-Leader with this response via email: “The BC Government doesn’t make decisions on “lockdowns”. Those are determined by the PHO.”

The email also noted that “Mayors have the authority to mandate mask wearing in facilities they operate or own, but not outside of that.”

READ ALSO: Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.

READ ALSO: Surrey ‘ground zero’ for COVID-19 but has seen less than half of B.C. deaths: Dix

READ ALSO: B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

Meantime, the mayors of Surrey, Delta, White Rock, the City of Langley and Township of Langley on Nov. 16 sent a joint letter to Horgan requesting that the provincial government release to them community-specific COVID-19 data.

“A better understanding of community transmission levels will help us make informed decisions regarding our facilities and the associated safety plans,” their letter reads, in part. “More detailed local COVID-19 data will also guide our decision making and resource allocation processes while working with local businesses and community organizations as they work to stay safe, open and economically viable. This data would also allow us to tailor our messaging, implement preventative measures, focus enforcement and work with the Fraser Health Authority on any appropriate measures.”

Horgan’s response to this, on a teleconference call with reporters on Wednesday, was that he welcomes “interventions and support from local government leaders and we will be reaching out to them to ensure that they will have all of the information they need to spread the message in their community. COVID is everywhere, it’s everywhere, and we need to adapt our behaviours to that simple truth. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Delta, or if you’re in Langley, or if you’re in Chilliwack, COVID is in the community so you need to act accordingly.”

“My message to the mayors is the same as to the citizens in Fraser Health,” Horgan said. “You need to amend your behavior, you need to reduce your social gatherings, you need to focus on staying distant from people you don’t know, and if you can’t do so, you must wear a mask, you should wear a mask.

“Suffice it to say that the data is fairly clear – COVID is everywhere in British Columbia. It is acute right now in Fraser Health, the numbers are there, unacceptably high and have been for the past two and a half weeks, so I say to the mayors and I say to the people of Fraser Health, we need to work together to amend our behaviour, to reduce the clusters and these clusters are coming from social gatherings, they’re not coming from workplaces.”

He rejected the idea his government is hiding information from the public.

“We’re not hiding anything,” he said. “First and foremost, we do not want to stigmatize individuals, we do not want to stigmatize communities or neighbourhoods. We want everyone to understand that we are all at risk.”

Horgan said his new cabinet will be sworn in “virtually” on Thursday, Nov. 26, and the government caucus on Tuesday, Nov. 24. He said British Columbians can expect a “short session” to begin on Dec. 7 with a “brief throne speech talking about, of course, the fundamental issues of how do we as a community, how do we as a province, address the challenges of COVID-19.”

The teleconference ended with the Now-Leader not being afforded a chance to directly ask Horgan a question.

– file by Amy Reid


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016
Next story
At least 86 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

Just Posted

Councillor Linda Annis (centre) gives a toy to Cheryl White and Scott Wheatley Dec. 8, 2019, at Elements Casino during the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural toy drive. For its second annual toy drive this year, the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale BIA. They will be collecting toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Cloverdale’s Chamber and BIA to collect toys for charity

Annie Christiaens (right) and her décor team gussy up a Christmas tree as part of the Museum of Surrey’s inaugural Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival in 2019. The second annual tree-decorating fest runs Dec. 1 to 18. (Photo courtesy Museum of Surrey)
Xmas tree fest back at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Annual Christmas craft market goes virtual

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

Board also expected to set a $500,000 ‘spending authority’ for yet-to-be-revealed chief constable

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Health authority says there was ‘evidence of transmission’ in medicine unit

Image posted to the website cloverdalesoccer.com.
Free registration for youngest players with new Cloverdale soccer club

Cloverdale United FC is active on Twitter, with a website ‘coming soon’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read