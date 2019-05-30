(Black Press Media file photo)

Weekend lane closures scheduled for Alex Fraser Bridge

Drivers are advised that two lanes will be closed during the June 1 and 7 weekends

Two lanes will be closed on the Alex Fraser Bridge this weekend and next as crews complete joint repair work on the south approach.

The closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 3, and again from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 10. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Travellers are asked to expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and follow signs and traffic control personnel. For up-to-date traffic information, follow @DriveBC on Twitter or visit drivebc.ca.

According to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the bridge is structurally secure and will remain safe for travel during the repairs work. The ministry appreciates people’s patience during these necessary repairs.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home
Next story
Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Just Posted

Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Police say case related to group operating throughout the Lower Mainland

Brenden’s Ride will roll through Cloverdale on June 15

Annual fundraiser will support Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports

Weekend lane closures scheduled for Alex Fraser Bridge

Drivers are advised that two lanes will be closed during the June 1 and 7 weekends

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

White Rock RCMP receive report of person with gun, ended up being someone vaping

Police swarm vehicle near Oxford Street and Marine Drive

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Car thief fleeing from Abbotsford police should have expected to get tackled, IIO says

Police watchdog says getting tackled while attempting to flee was a ‘foreseeable outcome’

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Most Read