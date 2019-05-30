Weekend lane closures scheduled for Alex Fraser Bridge

Drivers are advised that two lanes will be closed during the June 1 and 7 weekends

Two lanes will be closed on the Alex Fraser Bridge this weekend and next as crews complete joint repair work on the south approach.

The closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 3, and again from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, to 4 a.m. on Monday, June 10. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Travellers are asked to expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and follow signs and traffic control personnel. For up-to-date traffic information, follow @DriveBC on Twitter or visit drivebc.ca.

According to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the bridge is structurally secure and will remain safe for travel during the repairs work. The ministry appreciates people’s patience during these necessary repairs.



