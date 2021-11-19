Alex Fraser Bridge, looking southbound from Annacis Island. (James Smith photo)

Weekend lane closures scheduled for Alex Fraser Bridge

Two lanes southbound, three northbound, from 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22

Lane closures are scheduled for the Alex Fraser Bridge this weekend due to ongoing maintenance work.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising drivers of weekend lane closures and ongoing changes to counterflow operations due to bridge joint repair work on the north side of the Alex Fraser.

From 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, two lanes will be open southbound and three lanes northbound, with no counterflow.

After that all seven lanes will be open, but there will still be no counterflow due to the joint ramp installation. Lane allotment will be fixed at three northbound and four southbound until Friday evening (Nov. 26).

Then, from 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 through to 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, lane closures will resume, leaving two lanes open northbound and three lanes southbound. Again, there will be no counterflow over the weekend.

The ministry says work will be completed by Nov. 29 and normal counterflow operations will be in place for the morning rush.

Drivers are reminded there is reduced speed limit in effect until the maintenance work is complete, and they should obey signage and traffic control personnel.

The ministry says drivers should plan an alternate route to avoid delays.


Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices
UPDATE: Numerous injuries after explosion on B.C. air force base

