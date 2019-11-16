Weekend detour for drivers heading to Surrey Bend Park, Barnston Island

It’s for construction at the Golden Ears connector, 104th Avenue rail crossing

Weekend detour for drivers heading to Barnston Island and Surrey Bend Park Nov. 16 and 17. (Image: Google Maps)

A detour is in effect this weekend for drivers heading to Barnston Island and Surrey Bend Park.

The detour, which begins Saturday (Nov. 16) a 7 a.m. and ends Sunday (Nov. 17) at 3 p.m., will allow for construction work at the Golden Ears connector and the 104th Avenue rail crossing, according to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Friday (Nov. 15).

Drivers will detour via 179th Street and Trigg Road, with access maintained for cyclists and pedestrians.

The release states drivers should plan for the detour to take extra time.

