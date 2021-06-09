Website seeks new information nearly 4 years after teen found dead in Surrey

The body of Tanner Krupa, 19, was found in the 6900-block of 127A Street on Aug. 20, 2017

The family of 19-year-old Tanner Krupa, whose body was found in Surrey in 2017, is appealing for new information with the creation of a website, whathappenedtotanner.com. (Photo: whathappenedtotanner.com)

The family of a teen whose body was found in Surrey in 2017 is appealing for new information with a new website and emotional video.

The body of Tanner Krupa, 19, was found on Aug. 20, 2017 around 5 a.m. in a back alleyway in the 6900-block of 127A Street. He was from Edmonton, but working in B.C. when he was killed.

Krupa, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, wasn’t known to police. He was a bodybuilder and was a “hard worker” who had no criminal record.

Tanner’s family and friends created a website and video, whathappenedtotanner.com, to tell Krupa’s story “in the hopes that someone with information about his murder will come forward.”

“Tanner’s website and video were created by good friends of ours who care deeply about what happened to Tanner and want to see justice served,” says Kim Krupa, the mother of Tanner Krupa.

“Tanner left behind so many loved ones who miss him dearly and we will never give up until we find those responsible.”

The website includes the video, an option to submit a tip with links to Crime Stoppers and IHIT and “Tanner’s Totes,” which are tote bags with angel wings filled with essential items that are then distributed to less fortunate citizens around Edmonton.

In 2018, Kim made a tearful appeal for information.

She said Tanner had the “biggest smile ever and “would help anybody at any time.”

Then in 2019, IHIT tweeted that it “has learned there may be those with important info about the case currently in Edmonton.”

Sergeant Frank Jang had previously said police learned there was a “group of males” who were involved in an “altercation” that led to Krupa’s death.

Meantime, the 14-minute video includes interviews with mom, Kim, his sisters, Randi and Brittany, and several friends.

“Why? Why Tanner, my only child? Why? If anybody, anybody knows anything, like you might think that it’s nothing, but it might something grand to the IHIT and it might be something that could just blow this case right open. Please, please if you know anything, just call IHIT,” pleads Kim at the end of the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

