Weather warning: 80 mm of rain expected overnight in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada is urging caution when driving

Metro Vancouverites are being warned to get out their raincoats and galoshes with intense rainfall on the way.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the region Wednesday, due to an intense frontal system moving through the south coast.

Howe Sound, the North Shore, the northeast and central Metro Vancouver regions are expected to receive up to 80 millimetres of rain overnight, according to the national weather agency.

East and west Vancouver Island are also expected to be hit with heavy rainfall.

Forecasters predict that the storm will ease by midday Thursday.

Environment Canada is urging people to be cautious when driving as heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

