Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. coast and interior, including Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Environment Canada – Twitter)

WEATHER: Special statement issued for Fraser Valley as storm approaches

A strong Pacific storm will impact regions on Thursday afternoon and Friday

A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver by Environment Canada, including the Fraser Valley.

A strong Pacific storm is on the way Thursday afternoon and Friday for the B.C. coast, the weather agency reports.

READ MORE: Year in Review: Aldergrove preps for building boom downtown

The storm will approach the coast Thursday.

Precipitation is expected to spread onto Vancouver Island late this morning and onto the south coast early this afternoon. Strong southeasterly winds will also develop Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will initially be cold enough to allow for some of the precipitation to start as wet snow over higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the south coast.

By Thursday evening warm air along with the storm will drive freezing levels and temperatures higher so that precipitation changes to rain for most communities.

Snow could persist longer in Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, Environment Canada stated.

The heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue all day Friday. The highest rainfall amount will be over the central coast, but Squamish, northern sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will also see significant amounts of rainfall.

In areas where snow does accumulate, a higher chance of localized flooding is possible.

READ MORE: Year in Review: Carson Crimeni’s tragic death and community’s response most impactful story of 2019

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Just Posted

One dead following assault in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood

Police say one person is in custody after city’s first homicide of 2020

One to hospital following New Year’s Day assault in Cloverdale

Surrey police say ‘no risk to general public’

Surrey firefighters trying to determine cause of Boxing Day fire in Bridgeview

Assistant fire chief says no reason yet to consider it suspicious

Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Su Zhen Luo, 85, suffers from a spinal injury from a fall and depended on her $254.99 stroller to get around

Delta police, fire departments called to Tsawwassen fire

A professional building in the 5400-block of 12th Avenue was significantly damaged in the blaze

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind is expected to hit the region

Trial scheduled for man charged with 2018 hit-and-run spree

James Gordon faces 18 charges related to incidents in Langley and Abbotsford

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

WEATHER: Special statement issued for Fraser Valley as storm approaches

A strong Pacific storm will impact regions on Thursday afternoon and Friday

VIDEO: Giants three-game streak ends on Langley ice New Year’s Day

Vancouver’s major junior hockey team didn’t start the year the way they wanted, falling to Royals 1-0

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

Most Read