Alex Fraser Bridge in winter. (youtube.com)

Weather conditions close Alex Fraser Bridge

‘It’s not known how long the bridge closure will be’

Drivers are advised that the Alex Fraser Bridge is closed for public safety reasons.

“This full bridge closure is necessary to protect travellers due to snow buildup on the cables,” says a traffic advisory from the B.C. government.

“With the high winds, rope technicians are unable to deploy the drop system that would normally clear the cables causing the likelihood that snow or ice may shed from the cables onto the lanes. Conditions are being closely monitored. It’s not known how long the bridge closure will be.”

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

“Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions, by slowing down, using extra caution and increasing following distance.”

For up-to-date traffic advisories, visit drivebc.ca.

