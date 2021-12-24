Weather conditions close Alex Fraser Bridge

Drivers are advised that the Alex Fraser Bridge is closed for public safety reasons.
“This full bridge closure is necessary to protect travellers due to snow buildup on the cables,” says a traffic advisory from the B.C. government.
“With the high winds, rope technicians are unable to deploy the drop system that would normally clear the cables causing the likelihood that snow or ice may shed from the cables onto the lanes. Conditions are being closely monitored. It’s not known how long the bridge closure will be.”
Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.
“Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions, by slowing down, using extra caution and increasing following distance.”
For up-to-date traffic advisories, visit drivebc.ca.
Snow is in the forecast for this weekend on the #PortMannBridge & #AlexFraserBridge 🌨
Check out this @TranBC article, about how rope access technicians battle icy conditions on two of the #LowerMainland's busiest bridges, & what it means for travellers. https://t.co/F9qoIqXNrq pic.twitter.com/Mujr3RcniK
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 23, 2021