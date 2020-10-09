Scales of Justice

Wearing earbud connected to dead cell phone still distracted driving, judge confirms

Surrey driver loses appeal of conviction as judge upholds decision that driving with a dead cellphone is still distracted driving

Looks like Patrick Henry Grzelak will remain guilty as charged of using an electronic device while driving in Surrey despite his claim that the cellphone battery was dead and the only thing connecting him to his phone, by way of his earbuds, was a wire.

B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in Vancouver has upheld a lower court decision in which Grzelak was found guilty under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act because the wire from his earbuds was plugged into his iPhone.

The court heard Grzelak was driving home after a “long day of work” and had his phone in the centre cubbyhole of his dashboard. He had explained at trial that although the battery was dead, after a long day of telephone conference calls, he habitually left them in his ears for his drive home in an effort to muffle the noise from traffic.

The judicial justice who presided over the case in provincial court concluded that he was “using” his phone.

“Mr. Grzelak was holding the earbuds in his ears, and the earbuds were effectively part of the iPhone because they were connected to it by their wire,” Holmes noted in her Oct. 6 reasons for judgment.

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: Pondering the cosmic interconnectedness of things

READ ALSO: B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

Grzelak appeal of the lower court’s decision was not successful. Holmes concluded the judge had not erred in his decision to convict, finding that “‘holding’ is not restricted to an action a person does with their hands.”

“I see no reason to conclude that a person with earbuds in their ears is not holding the earbuds with that part of their body,” Holmes concluded.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme Courtdistracted drivingSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Homicide investigators to take over fatal altercation at Trinity Western University

Just Posted

Wearing earbud connected to dead cell phone still distracted driving, judge confirms

Surrey driver loses appeal of conviction as judge upholds decision that driving with a dead cellphone is still distracted driving

Candidates stick to party line in Surrey virtual debate

All-digital event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade featured Green, Liberal, NDP candidates

Surrey Liberals, NDP pitch pandemic promises

Cadieux, Sims on who is better for the job

Two ‘suspected fentanyl-related’ labs dismantled in Surrey, RCMP say

One located in the 8200-block of 124th Street, other in the 12800-block of 76th Avenue

Toolbox thrift store reopens

Surrey’s only secondhand tool thrift store is open for business once again

Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

There are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Homicide investigators to take over fatal altercation at Trinity Western University

Police were called to the Trinity Western University on Sept. 30

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Most Read