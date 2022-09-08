‘We owe incredible amount of gratitude’ to Queen for her service, Delta mayor says

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, June 28, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)

Delta Mayor George Harvie has issued a statement on the passing of the Queen, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

“On behalf of Delta Council, I wish to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Harvie states in a release posted to the City of Delta’s wesbite.

“Having been the Queen of Canada for longer than any other Monarch in our modern history, her devotion to her subjects was paramount and we owe an incredible amount of gratitude for her lifelong service.

“Her Majesty’s reign over her Commonwealth will not soon be forgotten. Her dedication to public service and support for dozens of world leaders over her reign was unparalleled. This is a devastating loss for those who knew her personally and those of us who have admired her greatly.

“I was honoured to have received a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in celebration of her 60th anniversary and it is bittersweet to know that she was able to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this year to mark an unprecedented 70 year reign.

“On the day of her Coronation in 1953, Her Majesty said, “I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust.” It has been our privilege to honour that trust.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and Her Majesty’s subjects all across the world today as we mourn and remember her lasting legacy for years to come.”

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

