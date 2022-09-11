‘We need better leadership’: Surrey-South MLA Elenore Sturko vows to hold government accountable

Former Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko is leaving law-enforcement to take her seat as the BC Liberals MLA for the Surrey South seat vacated by Stephanie Cadieux, which Sturko was chosen through a byelection on Saturday (Sept. 10). (Contributed photo)

With Elenore Sturko being elected as the MLA representative for Surrey South, her priorities are to ensure that everything that has been promised to B.C. residents will be followed through with.

Sturko is stepping away from her role as sergeant with the RCMP for a seat in Victoria representing the BC Liberals, after being elected in the byelection on Saturday (Sept. 10), which she is “thrilled” over.

“It’s hard to describe the tremendous sense of gratitude that I feel to know that people put their trust in me to be their representative in Victoria,” Sturko told Peace Arch News.

Tackling the healthcare crisis in the province is her first priority once she assumes her role in Victoria.

While campaigning was underway for the election, the proposed hospital in Cloverdale was a hot topic that caused a lot of division between parties, namely the Liberal and NDP candidates.

“As the MLA for Surrey South, I’m going to actually make sure that (the NDP government) follow-through on their promise and start building the hospital that we need here… it’s too important for us to put it on the back burner,” Sturko said.

While campaigning door-to-door, many residents would share with Sturko how the hospital plan was conflicting for them.

“They were happy on one hand that a hospital was coming, but they’re really extremely worried knowing that we have such a significant shortage of doctors and nurses and paramedics in the province. How on earth are we going to staff this?” she said, adding that a human resources sector of the hospital is vital to deal with these issues.

Cited as one of her main reasons for running in the byelection, Sturko is passionate about seeing the number of people affected by drug addiction dwindle.

Earlier this year, the BC Coroners Service released data on the illicit toxic drug and overdose crisis with a list of key recommendations for government to enact to tackle the issue. “Following through with what the experts are telling us” is going to be Sturko’s approach.

Access to life-saving treatment for people experiencing addiction is crucial, Sturko said, especially at the moment that the individual wants to seek help, rather than having to wait long periods of time.

“They’ve had enough, they want to get into treatment and often in the time it takes to actually get into a place of treatment, they’ve continued in their addiction and they no longer desire to get into treatment,” she said.

Her time as an officer taught Sturko the urgency required to handle the overdose crisis, she said, adding that solutions are needed through taking action.

“I want people who didn’t vote for me… to know that I am one hundred per cent committed to representing their voice as well and my door will always be open and regardless of what they want to say or who they support politically, the job of MLA is to support all and it is non-partisan and I will always have my door open to everyone,” she said.

