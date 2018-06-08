The Storness-Bliss family’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs figures looked very similar to the ones pictured here. (Contributed)

‘We feel so broken’: Reminders of lost son stolen from Cloverdale family

Snow White and Seven Dwarfs ornaments taken from front garden

Bjorn and Cindy Storness-Bliss have suffered unimaginable loss this past year.

Their son Nicholas died of an overdose in February. In the wake of their loss, they want to hold on to as many memories of their son that they have, Bjorn said.

On Wednesday (June 6), some of those memories were stolen from them.

The Storness-Bliss residence, located on 180th Street near Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary and Zion Lutheran Church, is well-known to Cloverdale residents as the home of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, garden ornaments that have stood in their front garden for years.

The Seven Dwarfs were taken sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, when they were noticed missing.

A neighbour reported that they saw a black pick-up truck in front of the home at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night, and Bjorn found a single set of footprints in the garden the next morning. The Snow White statue, nearly four feet tall, remained, but the Seven Dwarfs were gone.

The figures were a local landmark. Bjorn said that it was not unusual to have people ask if they could take photos with the statues, and he was frequently asked where they got them from. It’s no secret where they came from — they were purchased from the Fraser Valley Cement Gardens in Langley. But the statues are irreplaceable because of the memories that are attached to them.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ornaments were a daily reminder of their son. Nicholas helped load the figures into the family truck, and he helped them set them in the garden.

“To see them gone — we feel so broken,” said Bjorn. “Why would someone do this?”

“Now the garden looks so empty,” he said.

His wife Cindy is “absolutely devastated by it, because of the memories,” he said. “You want to hold on to as many memories as you have.”

The Storness-Bliss family has made a police report, but they are hoping that a public plea for the return of their stolen items may lead to their safe return. All they want, Bjorn said, is to have them back.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to please contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bjorn Storness-Bliss and Nicholas on a family trip to Disneyland. (Contributed)

Previous story
Residents in B.C. community protest high-risk sex offender in town
Next story
Premier’s discussion of teens murdered in South Surrey turns to ‘gang lifestyle’

Just Posted

More than four overdose deaths a week in Surrey so far this year

Latest statistics reveal 80 people have died of overdose this year in Surrey, as of April 30

Delta police ‘just in time’ to help distraught youth on Alex Fraser

Two recent celebrity suicides have police reminding people about the crisis lines on the bridge

Kennedy Seniors Centre sparks romance for elderly couple

White Rock’s Dennis Farley and Julie Mahler met 10 years ago at a dance in North Delta

‘We feel so broken’: Reminders of lost son stolen from Cloverdale family

Snow White and Seven Dwarfs ornaments taken from front garden

‘5X’ festival brings bhangra music and dance to Surrey June 16-17

Block party, fan fest, competition and ‘After Dark’ events staged by VIBC that weekend

VIDEO: Surrey badminton team wins fifth consecutive provincial championship

Fraser Heights Firehawks soar again for team’s eighth provincial medal over the past nine years

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Judge rules against throwing out charges in case where cop stuffed cash in sock

Abbotsford man charged with drug offences loses bid for stay of proceedings

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

Creative writing prof had filed grievances saying UBC had violated his privacy and harmed reputation

Most Read