Watering restrictions underway for Delta

Lawns can only be watered twice a week under the new regulations

Delta residents are now under water restrictions, after Metro Vancouver’s new lawn watering regulations came into effect today (May 1).

Every year, Metro Vancouver adopts water use regulations to conserve drinking water in the summer months — however, after a particularly hot summer in 2015, Metro Vancouver decided to launch a review of its existing regulations.

Stage one of the changes came into effect on May 1, two weeks earlier than previous watering restrictions. It also sees a reduction in the number of days residential properties can water.

This year, residential properties are allowed to water lawns two days a week:

  • Even-numbered addresses: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Odd-numbered addresses: Thursdays and Sundays, 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Watering trees, shrubs and flowers (excluding edible plants) is allowed any day of the week between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. if using a sprinkler, and any time of day is using a handheld hose, soaker hose, water container or drip irrigation. All hoses must have an automatic shut off.

Non-residential properties are allowed to water lawns two days a week as well:

  • Even-numbered addresses: Mondays from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and Fridays from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Non-residential properties can water trees, shrubs and flowers (excluding edible plants) on any day between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. if using a sprinkler, and at any time if using a handheld hose, soaker hose, water container or drip irrigation. Again, these hoses must have an automatic shut off.

Anyone with interest in learning how to garden under water restrictions is invited to attend a gardening workshop with instructor Ian Lai on Saturday, May 5 at the North Delta Recreation Centre. The workshop will go from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.


