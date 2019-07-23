Workshops regarding the future of the city’s waterfront and Marine Drive area are taking place today at the White Rock Community Centre. (City of White Rock photo)

Waterfront workshops today in White Rock

City to host opportunities ‘to shape area’s future’

A pair of workshops aimed at providing White Rock business owners and the general public alike a chance to help shape the city’s waterfront and Marine Drive area are set for today (July 23) at the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.).

READ MORE: City of White Rock requests resident input for OCP review

According to information on the City of White Rock website, the first Waterfront Design Workshop is to take place from 2-4 p.m., for businesses; the second, for the public, is from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

“This workshop-style event is a chance to roll up your sleeves and use your creative ideas to shape the future of the City’s Waterfront / Marine Drive area, with a design team and other members of the community,” a notice on the website states.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide
Next story
VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Just Posted

Surrey to get a RapidBus route

It will run on King George Blvd. between Guildford Town Centre and Newton Exchange along upgraded 96 B-Line

Surrey man charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Michael Howard Thomas was charged on July 19 in provincial court

Renegades ‘04 win provincial title after all-White Rock fastpitch final

Both Semiahmoo Peninsula fastpitch squads will head to U16 nationals in Calgary

OUR VIEW: Surrey’s festivals are world-class

Surrey should well be proud to be home to these outstanding events

Surrey mayor appoints his Safe Surrey Coalition to police transition committee

McCallum dissolved the city’s public safety committee last week in favour of the new committee

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Vancouver Public Library banned from Pride parade after allowing controversial speaker

Vancouver Public Library allowed Meghan Murphy to book space for an event at the library in January

Man arrested after allegedly attacking people with syringe in Burnaby mall

Police say that no one has yet to come forward with injuries consistent with needle stab wounds

Limited-stop RapidBus service to roll out in Metro Vancouver starting January 2020

TransLink announced five routes that connect 11 communities

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Memorial park bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in Kitsilano, for now

Vancouver Park Board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Most Read