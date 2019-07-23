Waterfront workshops today in White Rock

A pair of workshops aimed at providing White Rock business owners and the general public alike a chance to help shape the city’s waterfront and Marine Drive area are set for today (July 23) at the White Rock Community Centre (15154 Russell Ave.).
According to information on the City of White Rock website, the first Waterfront Design Workshop is to take place from 2-4 p.m., for businesses; the second, for the public, is from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
“This workshop-style event is a chance to roll up your sleeves and use your creative ideas to shape the future of the City’s Waterfront / Marine Drive area, with a design team and other members of the community,” a notice on the website states.