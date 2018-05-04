(GoToVan/Flickr)

Waterfront Station to get $17-million upgrade

Station to expand with new entrance, as well as escalators, staircases to be replaced

At the humble age of 42, Waterfront Station is getting an upgrade.

TransLink announced $17 million in funding Friday to be used to extend the building and create a new entrance, as well as a new elevator, escalators and staircase. The station will also undergo seismic upgrades.

“Our system is aging and it is absolutely imperative that we make significant investments in maintaining a state of good repair,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said at a news conference.

“These upgrades to the SeaBus terminal will provide a much needed refresh that will improve safety and accessibility for the more than 17,000 people who ride SeaBus each day.”

TransLink said this is one of 98 active maintenance and repair projects throughout Metro Vancouver.

The upgrades are to begin within the next year, and the SeaBus will operate as normal during construction.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon
Next story
Port of Vancouver truck drivers to get first raise since 2014

Just Posted

Sabrina television series makes ‘chilling’ return to Cloverdale

Fans, smoke, leaves in downtown Cloverdale as series returns to film

‘Distraught-person’ report ended with discovery of body: Surrey RCMP

‘No safety concerns for the general public’ following Thursday afternoon incident

Star Wars-garbed Surrey youngsters raise $10K for their school

The walkathon was at St. Bernadette elementary school in Newton on Friday

Young B.C. fishers instigate study on West Coast licence, quota system

Fisheries and Oceans standing committee question why owner-operator system can’t work in B.C.

Clovies honour Cloverdale’s best businesses

Community, entrepreneurial spirit honoured in third-annual awards

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Port of Vancouver truck drivers to get first raise since 2014

Pay was key issue in 2016 dispute when 2,000 truckers walked off the job for 28 days

Waterfront Station to get $17-million upgrade

Station to expand with new entrance, as well as escalators, staircases to be replaced

Public hearings set for Vancouver, New Westminster cops in misconduct cases

Allegations were made against Const. Mark Lobel, Const. Viet Hoang and Insp. John de Haas of the VPD

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

CN Rail cars derail Thursday night, 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Most Read