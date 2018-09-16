Water Rock water main bursts and sends glass, rocks flying

A ruptured water main sent glass and rocks flying in White Rock Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A ruptured water main on Johnson Road sent shards of glass and rocks flying Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., a water main in front of White Rock’s Coast Capital Playhouse (1532 Johnston Rd.) was being tested when it unexpectedly ruptured, Playhouse board member Andrea Olund told Peace Arch News Sunday.

The burst sent rocks flying towards the main entrance of the building, completely shattering one window and doing extensive damage to both glass doors.

Rocks could be seen embedded between the double-pane glass.

Water soaked much of the carpet near the main entrance, and chipped paint was spotted four-metres high on the back wall, which is approximately four-metres from the entrance doors.

A contractor, who was cleaning up the glass and rocks Sunday afternoon, confirmed that it was a water main burst.

Nobody was injured when the burst happened, however the facility was being used at the time for rehearsals.

City contractors are currently working on Johnston Road, from North Bluff Road to Russell Avenue, for the city’s Johnston Road streetscape project.

The stretch of roadway has been closed since Sept. 10, the city said the road will be reopened to traffic Sept. 21.

 

