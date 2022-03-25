(file)

Water-main installation leads to road closure on 64 Avenue

Road expected to reopen Monday, March 28 at 6 a.m.

A section of 64 Avenue will be closed to traffic this weekend for a water-main installation.

The temporary road closure, according to the City of Surrey, is between 122 and 126 streets. The closure began Thursday (March 24) at 8 p.m. and it is expected to reopen Monday (March 28) at 6 a.m.

The city notes that 124 Street, between 63A and 64A avenues, will also be closed to traffic.

Detour routes and signage are in place.

