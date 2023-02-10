A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting on Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge

Police were responding to a call about a man behaving erratically

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in following a fatal police-involved shooting in Vancouver.

Vancouver police say they received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. about a person acting erratically on the Granville Street Bridge.

Police say when they arrived, there was an altercation between a man and officers.

The man was shot and killed by police.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office has invoked its mandate, and has taken over the investigation.

No other details have been released.

police shootingVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Vancouver mayor says former councillor and his daughter killed in house fire

Just Posted

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24.
Lawyers recommend 14 years for one of two men who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford

A close up of the poster for B.C. Heritage Week. Many events are planned for Heritage Week (Feb. 20-26) throughout the province, with three happening locally in Cloverdale. (Image via Heritage B.C.)
Cloverdale to host three events as part of B.C. Heritage Week

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared law enforcement officers of any wrongdoing after a sudden death of a Surrey woman in August 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog says ‘no connection between police actions or inactions’ and the death of a Surrey woman in August 2022

(Delta Ice Hawks image)
Delta Ice Hawks appeal PJHL decision that cost the team four wins

Pop-up banner image