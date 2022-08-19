After several robberies involving drugging, Surrey RCMP are warning people who use escorts to watch their drinks. (Stock photo)

After several robberies involving drugging, Surrey RCMP are warning people who use escorts to watch their drinks. (Stock photo)

Crime

Watch your drinks, Surrey police warn people who hire escorts

Surrey RCMP say several clients have been drugged and robbed in region

Police in Surrey are warning people who hire escorts to be diligent after receiving several reports of clients being drugged and robbed in the region.

Surrey RCMP say there have been “several instances” of people hiring an escort online, meeting at pre-arranged locations across the Lower Mainland, being drugged and waking up to find their belongings stolen.

“These occurrences are concerning as they pose a high risk to the health and safety of the individuals being drugged with unknown substances,” a Surrey RCMP release stated. “If you have been drugged, it is highly recommended that you seek medical assistance immediately.”

Police say if you choose to meet with unknown people like escorts, they recommend you:

• Maintain continuity of all food or beverages you consume to ensure that they have not been spiked

• Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person

• Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe

• Let a trusted person know where you are who can contact police should you not check in with them by a specified time

Police say they believe there are likely more victims who are reluctant to make a report but encourage anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to contact their police of jurisdiction.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

crimesurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ontario nuclear operator travelling on motorcycle across Canada with canine friend

Just Posted

After several robberies involving drugging, Surrey RCMP are warning people who use escorts to watch their drinks. (Stock photo)
Watch your drinks, Surrey police warn people who hire escorts

North Surrey Minor Football’s Cardinals team in Peewee division action during the 2021 Bronze Boot tournament at Bear Creek Park. (Photo: facebook.com/NSMFGameDay)
Bronze Boot, then punted: North Surrey football games moved south during stadium construction

People attend Cloverdale Market Days May 28, 2022. Market Days returns Saturday, Aug. 27 for the fourth of five dates this year. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Market Days returns to Cloverdale Aug. 27

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a crash in 2020. Mounties responded to the scene of a stabbing in Cloverdale late Aug. 18 near 184th Street and Fraser Highway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
One man is dead after being stabbed in Cloverdale