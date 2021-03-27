WATCH: Video appears to show dump truck dragging power pole down road in Maple Ridge

A video circulating on social media appears to show a dump truck knocked down a power pole and was dragging it down a narrow road in Maple Ridge, while the startled occupants of an oncoming smaller vehicle shouted at the trucker to stop.

It reportedly happened along Fern Crescent near 244th Street in Maple Ridge, close to Golden Ears Provincial Park, on Wednesday, March 24, forcing police to shut down Fern Crescent to all traffic.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Thief caught on camera stealing trailer from Maple Ridge business

Recorded by the front passenger in the smaller car, the clip shows the pole had become tangled up with the dump truck bed behind the truck cab, dragging wires, a concrete post used for a support, as well as the pole, into the oncoming lane of the narrow paved road while the driver of the smaller car honked its horn and shouted at the truck to stop.

After the dump truck came to a stop, it raised its bed in what looked to be an unsuccessful attempt to shake the pole off.

That is where the video ended, but a follow-up post to social media said the driver was seen leaving the scene before police arrived, but was located later.

It wasn’t clear whether the driver was aware of the encounter with the power pole until the smaller vehicle alerted him.

READ ALSO: Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

The 24400 block of Fern Crescent is closed to all traffic. pic.twitter.com/MRyqt3ochp — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) March 25, 2021

A BC Hydro power outage report shows there was a power failure affecting 245 customers in the area at 4:36 p.m. on the day of the video, one that was not restored until 3 a.m. the next day as a result of a “motor vehicle accident.”

Langley RCMP confirmed the matter was under investigation.

Maple RidgeRCMP