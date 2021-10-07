WATCH: Police release video of suspect in North Delta arson

Police are asking for the public’s help to ID a suspect in a house fire that took place on June 28

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an arson that took place in North Delta in the early morning hours of June 28, 2021. (Delta Police Department/YouTube screen shot)

Police have released video footage of an alleged arson in North Delta this past June in an effort to help identify a suspect.

According to a press release, police were called to a residential house fire in North Delta in the early morning hours of June 28.

The fire was extinguished quickly and was confined to the back of the home. The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

Investigators have made efforts to identify the suspect but so far have been unsuccessful, so are now seeking the public’s help.

“As the video evidence shows, the fire was intentionally set,” Sgt. James Sandberg of the DPD’s major crimes section, said in a press release. “We are releasing clips from surveillance video that captured the arson and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.”

Police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act. Aside from the danger the fire posed, police do not believe there was any further risk to the general public in relation to this incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a thin build, tattoos on his forearms, a long goatee and short hair with a receding hairline. At the time he was wearing a t-shirt and a long wrap around his torso and legs.

“Arson is a very serious and dangerous act, and we wish to assure the public that we prioritize investigations of this nature,” Sandberg said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Delta Police Department’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411 and reference tip file 2021-23408.



