WATCH: Cougar prowls Fraser Heights area of Surrey, caught in surveillance video

Image of a cougar in a Fraser Heights-area yard from video posted to the “MyFraserHeights” Facebook group on April 23.

Security cameras caught a cougar prowling around Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood last Friday morning (April 23).

The animal was spotted in a driveway at 160th Street and 110th Avenue at around 3 a.m., according to a post on the MyFraserHeights Facebook group page.

A second video on the thread shows a cougar on the street at around 2:11 a.m.

“Yikes that’s a bit close for comfort!” Glenda Sawatzky posted.

“Omg, forget the walk,” Alvaro Ernesto Flores added.

Posted John Steenson: “Every time a bear, or a cougar, or a bobcat, gets spotted by people in their neighbourhoods, I can only think that it’s quite probably a consequence of Surrey’s rapidly diminishing greenspaces. Poor critters are running out of places to hide.”



