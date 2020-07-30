Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Warrant extended Canada-wide for man charged in relation to kidnapping, assault in Surrey

Dyllan Petrin released on ‘strict court ordered conditions’; removed electronic monitoring bracelet

Dyllan Petrin, 19, is now wanted Canada-wide, police say.

A B.C.-wide warrant for Petrin was issued on June 2 after he breached his court-ordered conditions, but it has now been extended countrywide, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (July 30).

READ ALSO: Surrey police look for suspect who took off court-ordered electronic monitoring, June 3, 2020

In July 2019, police say Petrin was arrested and charged in relation to a kidnapping and assault that happened in Surrey.

Petrin was held in custody until February 2020 when he was released on “strict court ordered conditions, including electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet,” Surrey RCMP said.

On May 28, police added he “removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and is currently at large.”

According to Surrey RCMP, Petrin has “ties” to the Metro Vancouver and Okanagan areas of B.C. and he is also known to have “connections” in Alberta. Investigators believe he may currently be in the Calgary area, police added.

Petrin is described by police as Caucasian, 5’5” tall, 126 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP added he has a “prominent” tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

RCMPSurreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Previous story
‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed South Surrey teen in 2018: coroner
Next story
Tracy Redies stepping down as Surrey-White Rock MLA

Just Posted

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed South Surrey teen in 2018: coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a passenger train

Warrant extended Canada-wide for man charged in relation to kidnapping, assault in Surrey

Dyllan Petrin released on ‘strict court ordered conditions’; removed electronic monitoring bracelet

Surrey school district anticipates ‘full return’ for elementary students: superintendent

Larger high schools could prove to be a challenge for full-time attendance, Tinney says

Cultural diversity, transportation key takeaways from Surrey business panel

Downtown Surrey BIA, Business in Vancouver host discussion for long-term economic development

City attempts to address parking woes in East Clayton

Clayton resident says the approved measures won’t solve anything

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Boat allegedly sideswiped canoe, knocking paddler into Cultus Lake

Operator of power boat allegedly left the scene after collision near Main Beach

Langley Mounties, ERT, find 7-year-old at centre of alleged abduction

The boy is safe and has been returned to his father, police say

Most Read