Warrant extended Canada-wide for man charged in relation to kidnapping, assault in Surrey

Dyllan Petrin is charged related to an ongoing investigation in Surrey involving a kidnapping and assault that occurred in July, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Dyllan Petrin, 19, is now wanted Canada-wide, police say.

A B.C.-wide warrant for Petrin was issued on June 2 after he breached his court-ordered conditions, but it has now been extended countrywide, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (July 30).

In July 2019, police say Petrin was arrested and charged in relation to a kidnapping and assault that happened in Surrey.

Petrin was held in custody until February 2020 when he was released on “strict court ordered conditions, including electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet,” Surrey RCMP said.

On May 28, police added he “removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and is currently at large.”

According to Surrey RCMP, Petrin has “ties” to the Metro Vancouver and Okanagan areas of B.C. and he is also known to have “connections” in Alberta. Investigators believe he may currently be in the Calgary area, police added.

Petrin is described by police as Caucasian, 5’5” tall, 126 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP added he has a “prominent” tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



RCMPSurreysurrey rcmp



