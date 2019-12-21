Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Coquihalla Highway on Dec. 20, 2019 after being dumped with 85 centimetres of snow. (BC Transportation/Twitter)

Hazardous winter conditions will continue Saturday along major highways in southern B.C., due a stalled frontal system over the region.

Snow warnings remain in effect across the region, according to Environment Canada, with additional snowfall expected through the weekend ranging from five to 20 centimetres.

“A steady feed of moisture, streaming into the southern Interior has brought copious amounts of snow to many highway passes,” the weather bulletin reads.

DriveBC is urging pre-holiday travellers to consider alternative plans to get where they need to go if driving on Highway 1, 3, 5, 5A, and 97C.

A number of major incidents have been reported along Highway 1 in the Interior. Drivers are being warned of potential delays between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. due to possible avalanche control.

Echelon plowing heavy, wet snow on #Coquihalla. Notice how much snow is on the median barrier. We're up to 91 cm since the start of the storm. #ShiftIntoWinter @YRBNicola pic.twitter.com/DgCS01vvUe — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 21, 2019

The Coquihalla Highway, which was closed for most of Friday due to a number of crashes but has since reopened, has seen nearly 97 centimetres of heavy snow since Thursday. Road conditions include compact snow with slushy and slippery sections, according to DriveBC.

Allison Pass on Highway 3 has been blanketed with 94 to 103 centimetres, while Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass has seen 23 to 39 centimetres, according to forecasters.

Wanna see the origins of the atmospheric river? Check out @NWSSeattle 's satellite gif. https://t.co/68gnhCz6iU — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 20, 2019

Wintry conditions will continue through the weekend, and has prompted a warning from the province for those travelling this pre-holiday weekend to plan ahead, slow down and drive appropriately.

“While snow plows will be out in full force to maintain the safest driving conditions possible, drivers need to expect winter conditions,” a statement from the ministry of transportation reads.

“Travellers are advised to bring warm winter clothing in case they need to get out of their vehicles, ensure they have a full tank of gas and carry an emergency kit.”

