A black bear mother and cub fish for salmon in a creek near Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)

A black bear mother and cub fish for salmon in a creek near Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)

Warning issued after bear knocks over B.C. angler

Man was fishing in the Tofino area and was not injured

As coastal black bears up their foraging in preparation for the hibernation season, Conservation officers are encouraging the public to take extra precautions while outdoors.

Last Friday, a Tofino angler had a close encounter with a bear in the nearby Kootowis Creek area. He was not injured and later reported the incident to the B.C. Conservation Office.

“A man was fishing in the creek, near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road & Kennedy River Road, when a black bear approached from behind,” Conservation Officer Service via their Twitter channel.

Bear sightings are being reported daily in both Tofino and Ucluelet and residents and visitors are repeatedly being urged by officials to keep their attractants secured.

Anyone who leaves attractants unsecured could face a fine of up to $575 under the B.C. Wildlife Act.

Contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) if a bear poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety. A list of bear safety tips can be found on the province’s website.

READ: Summer turns deadly for black bears in Tofino and Ucluelet

READ: Bear killed after frequenting campground in Ucluelet

bearsTofino,

Previous story
Chilliwack MLA Kelli Paddon reads powerful words from bullied 11-year-old in BC Legislature
Next story
COVID-related medical cost coverage extended for B.C. residents without MSP

Just Posted

A Cloverdale woman witnessed an illegal addition being built in her neighbourhood, but when a stop-work order was issued the construction continued. Now she’s speaking out because she said “things need to change.” (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale woman worried about illegal suite

Clayton resident Greg MacRae planted this “lawn art” to protest the proposed changes to the Surrey sign bylaw and to spark a conversation about it among residents. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale resident hoping to spark change with new ‘lawn art’

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis chats about life, travel, and her start in journalism. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Ursula Maxwell-Lewis chats about life, travel, and her start in journalism

Kendrick Lounsbury, a 2020 winner of Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, in action with North Surrey Minor Football. (Photo: Youtube)
VIDEO: Four Surrey athletes among 10 Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport award winners