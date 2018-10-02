Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard residing in city under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety is warning Surrey residents of a ‘high-risk’ sex offender that is residing in the city.

Jeffrey Goddard is the subject of a “public notification” from the ministry’s corrections branch; a news release was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Goddard, according to the release, “has maintained a pattern of sexual offending against male youth and adults… in both an opportunistic and predatory manner.”

• READ ALSO: Convicted sex offender wanted by police

He is also known to communication with male and female youth by computer, the release notes.

Goddard is described as caucasian, five-foot-nine inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. In the past, he has presented himself as female, has worn female wigs and used the names Jessica Goddard or Brandy Leanne Goddard.

He has a criminal history that includes sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and luring under 16, impersonating a police officer and firefighter, as well as failure to comply with probation.

He is currently living in Surrey, and under “close monitoring by authorities.”

As well, he is under 23 court-ordered conditions, which include not communicating directly or indirectly with anyone under the age of 18; not establishing, maintaining or accessing any social-networking sites and websites; and not attending any park, school, day care, pool, playground, skating rink, community centre or recreational centre.

A previous warning was issued to Surrey residents about Goddard in 2017.

Previous story
Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed
Next story
Surrey RCMP issue warning following two collisions involving seniors

Just Posted

Surrey mayor, longtime councillors say farewell at final meeting pre-election

Together, Hepner and councillors Mary Martin and Judy Villeneuve have served a combined 55 years on council

Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard residing in city under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Boards’ members want to have more time to study impacts

White Rock RCMP asking residents to join Block Watch

Block Watch meeting to be held Oct. 23

Senior in wheelchair seriously hurt in Surrey hit-and-run

Police say the 69-year-old woman is in critical condition, and was in a marked crosswalk at the time

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Snowfall continues for Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Q&A: John Horgan on environmental challenges of LNG Canada

Premier calls on other parties to support project and his safeguards

NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

British Columbians will be asked to keep First Past the Post or move to proportional representation

Around the BCHL: Seven skaters on Central Scouting Bureau watch list

Around the BCHL is a snapshot of what’s going on in the league and around the junior A world.

Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev will serve as alternate captains

Most Read