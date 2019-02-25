Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46, in a photo released by Surrey RCMP last October.

Wanted man has been arrested in connection to Surrey shooting last May

Allen Jesse Hiscock, 46, was located Sunday by Surrey RCMP’s High Risk Target Team

Surrey RCMP say they’ve arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened last May.

On Sunday (Feb. 24), Allen Jesse Hiscock, 46, was located by the department’s High Risk Target Team and “arrested without incident on his outstanding arrest warrant for Assault with a weapon and Possession of a prohibited weapon,” according to a Surrey RCMP release Monday.

“Thank you to the public and our policing and community partners for their assistance.”

Hiscock was wanted after being charged in connection to a shooting in the Guildford area on May 5, 2018. Three people were initially arrested in connection with the early-morning shooting, which sent a man to hospital with serious injuries after police found him in the 10300-block of 149A Street.

Last October, Surrey RCMP appealed for the public’s help in their search for Hiscock.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

