Wanted Burnaby man arrested in White Rock

A man who Burnaby RCMP have been looking for since January in connection with offences including sexual assault was arrested in White Rock Wednesday (July 8) night, police say.

According to a news release, Burnaby’s Domestic Violence Unit, Investigative Support Team and Serious Crimes Unit, along with its Strike Force and frontline officers, made the arrest just after 8:30 p.m.

You might have seen many police officers in White Rock yesterday. Thank you @BurnabyRCMP for all the effort you put into this arrest. https://t.co/L4FZgF3UtL — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) July 9, 2020

It followed a six-month investigation, which included a February appeal to the public for help locating a 34-year-old man who, at the time, was wanted on two Canada-wide warrants out of Burnaby, as well as one B.C.-wide warrant, in relation to charges of sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement.

“What we are seeing today is the culmination of six-months of demanding investigative work that I am incredibly proud of,” Chief Sup. Deanne Burleigh, Officer-in-Charge of Burnaby RCMP, said in the release.

“This was an investigative effort that involved officers and staff from units right across our detachment and it is their diligence, persistence, cohesion and hard work that has led to this man being off the streets and facing serious charges.”

White Rock RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services assisted in the investigation and arrest, the release adds.

Jack Lincoln Kelley, 34, is facing 15 charges including assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and sexual assault.



