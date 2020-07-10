Wanted Burnaby man arrested in White Rock

34-year-old facing 15 charges, including sexual assault

A man who Burnaby RCMP have been looking for since January in connection with offences including sexual assault was arrested in White Rock Wednesday (July 8) night, police say.

According to a news release, Burnaby’s Domestic Violence Unit, Investigative Support Team and Serious Crimes Unit, along with its Strike Force and frontline officers, made the arrest just after 8:30 p.m.

It followed a six-month investigation, which included a February appeal to the public for help locating a 34-year-old man who, at the time, was wanted on two Canada-wide warrants out of Burnaby, as well as one B.C.-wide warrant, in relation to charges of sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement.

“What we are seeing today is the culmination of six-months of demanding investigative work that I am incredibly proud of,” Chief Sup. Deanne Burleigh, Officer-in-Charge of Burnaby RCMP, said in the release.

“This was an investigative effort that involved officers and staff from units right across our detachment and it is their diligence, persistence, cohesion and hard work that has led to this man being off the streets and facing serious charges.”

White Rock RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services assisted in the investigation and arrest, the release adds.

Jack Lincoln Kelley, 34, is facing 15 charges including assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and sexual assault.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Just Posted

Rugby practices to return to Lower Mainland fields this fall

B.C. Rugby announced its return to play plan July 7

Wanted Burnaby man arrested in White Rock

34-year-old facing 15 charges, including sexual assault

Despite what our editorial urged, councillors cannot be named to police board

In fact, Section 24 of BC Police Act aims to insulate police board from local politics

South Surrey veteran honoured by South Korea as Ambassador for Peace

Medal presented to Donald McClellan an ‘expression of gratitude’ for service during Korean War

North Delta yoga studio’s Fridays at the Farm to benefit local animal sanctuary

The outdoor four-class series will benefit Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary in Ladner

B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Pandemic total 3,028 cases, 51 people from outside Canada

Mayors welcome rideshare expansion to eastern Lower Mainland

As of Thursday, Lyft is now offering service throughout Metro Vancouver

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Filing deadline in RCMP sexual-harassment class-action extended due to COVID-19

Plaintiffs now have until January 2021 to submit claims for up to $222,000

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Most Read