Former attorney general Wally Oppal. (Black Press Media files)

Wally Oppal says policing ‘too important’ to be left to the police

Oppal keynote speaker at a Surrey Board of Trade “Hot Topic Dialogue” breakfast event this morning

Will Surrey will be better off with its own police force than with the RCMP?

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Wally Oppal replied to that question. “I don’t know.”

Oppal is delivering a progress update on Surrey’s plan to replace the RCMP with a city-made police force, as the keynote speaker at a Surrey Board of Trade “Hot Topic Dialogue” breakfast event this morning.

“I think it’s a sound report,” he said. “Opinions are my own.”

He also noted, as a caveat, “I don’t speak on behalf of the province.”

The former B.C. Supreme Court judge and attorney general was appointed by the provincial government to oversee the plan. He’s done his review of it, and sent it on for further consideration.

“Policing is too important to be left to the police,” Oppal said, thanking Surrey residents for their keen interest in this issue. “You have taken ownership of the matter.”

Members of the audience lined up to hit Oppal with a barrage of complaints about Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, saying he doesn’t listen and transparency doesn’t exist.

Oppal suggested they keep the “decision makers” apprised of their concerns.

“Keep after them, is all I can say.”

McCallum did not attend, nor did Councillors Doug Elford, Laurie Guerra, Allison Patton or Mandeep Nagra. Councillors Jack Hundial, Linda Annis, Steven Pettigrew and Brenda Locke did attend.

Regardless of how everything plays out in the end, he said, Surreyites “should be proud” for getting involved in this as that what democracy is about. If the public consultation process was flawed, he said, “I can’t do anything about that.”

“I don’t know what the costs will be,” he said. He added that the Surrey Police, if formed, will have an “impact” on the “overall policing strategy the province has.”

Oppal said straight off he wants to “put to rest” people’s request for him to call a referendum on the matter.

“I can’t hold a referendum – that’s not up to me.”

He also it’s “far fetched” to expect the provincial government to do so, as that’s the city’s jurisdiction.

Oppal said Surrey owes a “debt of gratitude” to the RCMP, but added it’s also important to recognize that “changes take place.”

Overall, he said, “I think the Mounties have done a pretty good job.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Policing Transition committee report forwarded to Wally Oppal

READ ALSO: Surrey man’s extensive report calls city’s policing claims ‘unsubstantiated garbage’

Oppal said city forces are generally more expensive than the RCMP but he expects, with current bargaining, that “Mounties will be getting huge raises.”

The board of trade breakfast meeting is at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269 104th Ave.

“Public safety infrastructure matters to business,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board. “The Surrey Board of Trade hosts these hot dialogue topics throughout the year to instigate change and dialogue as well as provide new ideas into the advocacy portfolio of the Surrey Board of Trade.”

READ ALSO: Locke calls for brake on Surrey policing plan, says First Nations not consulted

READ ALSO: Surrey council denies motion to delay policing transition and seek First Nations consultation

More to come…


Most Read