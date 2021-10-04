Walk from South Surrey border to New Westminster ‘in solidarity’ with refugees

James Grunau and John Dyck, two of Journey Home Community’s founders, set off from the Peace Arch/Douglas border to Welcome Homes in New Westminster on Friday (Oct. 1, 2021) to bring attention to the displacement refugee families face. (Contributed photo)

Founders of an organization that helps refugee claimants overcome barriers set out Friday (Oct. 1) to walk more than 30 kilometres to raise money and awareness for the cause.

James Grunau and John Dyck walked from the Peace Arch/Douglas border in South Surrey to New Westminster to “replicate a symbolic journey” which many families must make from the U.S. border to a place of safety.

“This is a journey recognizing displacement as families cross the border into an unknown future,” a news release explains.

It was hoped the ‘Founders’ Feet’ effort would raise at least $16,000 for Journey Home Community (JHC) – $1,000 for every year that the organization has been serving refugee families – and was part of this year’s Ride for Refuge 2021, which was held Saturday (Oct. 2) at Burnaby’s Central Park. The ride event aims to support “charities who provide refuge and hope for displaced, vulnerable, and exploited people everywhere,” according to event information on the organization’s website.

The plight of families fleeing Afghanistan is not new to the JHC organization – one of the first families it helped was that of a woman who was ostracized for marrying.

The woman, her husband and their two sons arrived from Afghanistan “via a trafficker, who left the family on the streets of Vancouver,” Dyck recalled.

“We welcomed them in and the transformation for that mother was amazing, just welcoming and supporting her seemed to make all the difference in who she has become.”

The current displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees – dramatically highlighted by the Taliban’s takeover in August – hit the JHC members, staff and volunteers hard, Dyck said.

READ MORE: Canada’s last military flight leaves Kabul before deadly twin bombings rock airport

Describing the situation as “one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time,” Dyck said he gets emotional just thinking about it.

“Once you know people here who have families at risk and in hiding, it is very personal. The people we help through Journey Home are not just people we help – it is a two-way street. We share life with them and their children. The need right now is heartbreaking and profound,” Dyck said in the release.

“The staff and volunteers have taken on direct advocacy for families at high risk, through the support of an MP and the federal government. Mid-election has been a tough time to do this. But with the staff and through the efforts of Afghan community volunteers, they have advocated for dozens of families.

“We hope and pray to see at least some of their family members arrive here to safety.”

The walk from the Peace Arch to New Westminster was “more than a walk,” he continued.

“This is a walk that our families have walked. But when I think of the displaced people 80 million plus who have had to leave their homes for significant reasons, this walk is remembering them in solidarity. This walk is making a public statement of their plight as we remember that they are trekking huge distances to get to safety.”

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

refugeeSurrey