Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will be extended until December as the country’s economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Trudeau announced Monday (July 13).

Trudeau said the extension of the $82 billion program will “give greater certainty and support to businesses” through the fall and winter.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

