President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos leaves a news conference Tuesday April 21, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Wage subsidy program opens for applications as businesses struggle amid pandemic

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Canada’s wage subsidy program will begin to accept applications Monday (April 27) as part of an effort to keep workers on the payroll.

Businesses who lost at least 15 per cent of their revenue in March can qualify for the first month of the subsidy, which will cover 75 per cent of each employee’s salary up to $847 per week. Companies are asked to fill in the remaining 25 per cent and Ottawa has said harsh penalties will apply to companies who misuse the funds.

Following March, businesses must show a loss of 30 per cent per month, typically compared to the year before. The program will be retroactive from March 15 and is scheduled to run for 12 weeks.

The Canada Revenue Agency is expected to process 90 per cent of applications by May 5, with cheques and direct deposits coming to businesses shortly after.

READ MORE: Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

CanadaCoronavirus

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

