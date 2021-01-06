Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)

Man charged in New Year’s Eve machette attack that left 2 injured in Vancouver

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Vancouver police are urging victims and witnesses to come forward after a machete attack injured at least two people on New Year’s Eve.

Cruz Joseph, 33, has been charged with four assault-related charges in connection to the incident, police announced Wednesday (Jan. 6)

The attack happened on Granville and Nelson streets at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

A 52-year-old man was allegedly struck in the head by a man carrying a machete. The man stumbled to a nearby restaurant as onlookers flagged down police. He is in hospital with head injuries.

A 26-year-old homeless man suffered injuries to the face about an hour before in the same neighbourhood, and another homeless man, 29, escaped serious injury after being assaulted outside the Canadian Tire on Cambie Street and 7th Avenue days before on the evening of Christmas Eve.

RELATED: RCMP know of witnesses to Oct. 15 attack; want them to come forward

RELATED: RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

“These attacks appear to have been completely unprovoked,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

“We believe there is at least one more victim, and possibly more, who have not yet come forward. These incidents all occurred in busy places and we believe there are many people who either saw what happened or have information that can help investigators. We’d like those people to give us a call and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

@ashwadhwani
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines
Next story
B.C. surgery wait list getting shorter after COVID-19 disruption

Just Posted

Surrey city council chambers. (File photo)
Surrey council permits second hair salon to serve liquor

This one is in Cloverdale, the first was in South Surrey last May

Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Surrey. (Photo: surrey.ca)
New ‘Sports Complex’ in North Surrey pitched as $40M expansion of existing rec centre

But a former councillor says that money ‘won’t build what most people would consider a sports complex’

Police on the scene of a homicide in Morgan Heights Wednesday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Man shot and killed at his South Surrey home

Incident occurred around 5 a.m. in Morgan Heights, police say

Surrey Fire Service, BC Ambulance Service and Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue in Whalley Wednesday after a man reportedly fell into a creek and had to be rescued. A Black Press Media freelancer said the man was in “grave condition” after being rescued. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Emergency crews rescue man after fall into Surrey creek

Incident happened in the 13600-block of 94A Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital

Frannie Warwick plays Betsy Hardup in “The Fairy-Tale Mysteries” radio play series. (submitted photo)
Surrey-made ‘Fairy-Tale Mysteries’ radio play goes live

Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society members recorded the story

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Giants defenceman Bowen Byram looks for an opening during a hard-fought gold medal matchup with Team USA in Edmonton at the world juniors on Tuesday, Jan. 5. USA won 2-0. (Andrea Leigh Cardin/HHOF-IIHF Images)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win silver with Team Canada at world juniors

Strong performance by defenceman Bowen Byram and Michael Dyck, head coach of the Langley-based team

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Pacific Junior Hockey League announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup, and its annual Prospects and All-Star Game events on Tuesday.
B.C.’s Cyclone Cup 2021 cancelled

Challenges related to COVID-19 cites as reasoning behind the move

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of arrival in Canada

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)
Man charged in New Year’s Eve machette attack that left 2 injured in Vancouver

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Most Read