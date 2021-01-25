Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)

Volunteers sought for City of Delta committees

Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 5

The City of Delta is looking for volunteers to serve on several committees of council.

Mayor and council are seeking diverse community volunteers who can bring valuable knowledge and experience to the following committees: Agricultural Advisory Committee; Board of Variance; Climate Action and Community Liveability Advisory Committee; Heritage Advisory Commission; Hunting Regulation Advisory Committee; and Parks, Recreation and Culture Commission.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee meets four times per year and/or at the call of the chair, and provides advice to council on matters relating to agriculture in Delta, including city plans, bylaws, policies and strategies that affect agricultural lands, activity or productivity, agricultural drainage and irrigation issues, and other governmental or agency initiatives or policies that affect agricultural lands, activity or productivity.

The Board of Variance meets 12 times a year and allows people to request relief from provisions in the Zoning Bylaw should the applicant feel compliance with the bylaw would cause them hardship.

The Climate Action and Community Liveability Advisory Committee meets six times per year and/or at the call of the chair, and provides advice on climate change, community liveability and environmental considerations as referred by council.

The Heritage Advisory Commission meets 10 times per year and/or at the call of the chair, and provides advice to council on policies and development issues relating to history, heritage, conservation and preservation. The commission is tasked with identifying and monitoring the community’s built, natural and cultivated heritage resources; making recommendations regarding heritage goals, objectives and policies for the community and their implementation; and providing the heritage perspective on development proposals, among other duties.

The Hunting Regulation Advisory Committee meets two times per year and/or at the call of the chair, and provides advice and information to council concerning the discharge of firearms and hunting within the city, in relation to the Discharge of Firearms Regulation Bylaw.

The Parks, Recreation & Culture Commission meets 10 times per year and/or at the call of the chair, and provides advice to council and staff with respect to planning, development, use, operation and service delivery of all recreation and culture programs, civic buildings, properties, parks, open spaces and sport fields, and heritage and cultural activities.

As well, the commission makes recommendations to council on services provided by not-for-profit agencies via Fee for Service Contracts, and is also responsible for developing an annual fees and charges schedule consistent with budgetary direction of Council. The commission also facilitates requests of the Kirkland House Foundation, Delta Museum and Archives Society, Ladner Harbour Fishers’ Committee, Arts Facilitation Committee and the Delta School District.

More information about the committees can be found at delta.ca/your-government/mayor-council/committees.

Anyone interested in serving on one of the above advisory committees or commissions is asked to submit a completed Committee/commission application, along with a brief resumé and covering letter indicating their areas of interest, why they would like to serve, and any relevant knowledge and experience they may have, to the office of the city clerk by mail (4500 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta, B.C., V4K 3E2) or by email (committeeclerk@delta.ca).

Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 5.


