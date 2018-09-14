Paul Deol, the Surrey branch manager for McElhanney, first brought forward the idea to revitalize a part of Surrey Memorial Hospital Children Health Centre. The idea eventually became a new playground that opened earlier this summer. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Health care

Story surrounding new playground at Surrey hospital a real ‘tear-jerker’

Dad began planning after his son had surgery in Surrey and he saw too many sad faces

Paul Deol and his wife were waiting for their son during a one-day surgery at Surrey Memorial Hospital Children’s Health Centre, when he got an idea to help liven up the place.

“I was looking around and people were very sad… and it just didn’t feel good. I thought, ‘You know what? This sucks. We can do something better,” Deol said. “There can be a better place.”

Deol is the Surrey branch manager for McElhanney, a surveying and engineering company that has been around for nearly 110 years. He said the Surrey branch was also celebrating its 50th anniversary and wanted to do something to commemorate that.

The company had done a few projects in Green Timbers Park, along with a salmon release but were “still looking for a grand idea,” Deol said. After sitting in the hospital, Deol decided to ask McElhanney if the company was willing to do a project at the hospital.

From there, Deol said he reached out to Surrey Memorial Hospital and then met with members of the hospital foundation who said the playground at the children’s health centre had “fallen into disrepair” and didn’t meet the needs of the kids.

“It needed a lot of help,” Deol said.

Sharon Butler is senior director of corporate partnerships and philanthropy at the Surrey Hospital and Outpatient Centre Foundation. She said the children getting treatment at the health centre weren’t really using the older playground.

This all began in October 2016, Deol said. He said the new playground took a year to plan, a few months to fundraise and a few months to build it out. The playground officially opened in July of 2018.

Butler said the nurses even had a helping hand.

“They could see the process… and all the nurses were involved in it in just making sure everything was child-friendly, they had tons of input and they helped Paul with the vision because they knew what the kids would want and what the families needed,” Butler said.

The new playground has new flooring, a hockey area, a basketball hoop, benches for families to sit, stackable foam blocks and some interactive elements. The playground, however, doesn’t have as much in the way of things to climb, Butler said.

“It’s different from most playgrounds where there is tons of stuff to climb. We had to be very cognizant… These kids can’t be further injured, so it has a big space where they can really run and get fresh air.”

Asked what his favourite part of the playground was, Deol pointed to the wooden throne and table.

“There used to be a few large tree stumps; they were cedar stumps, and they looked beautiful, but they weren’t functional.”

Deol said the wooden structures were re-finished by Ryan Cook who was on HGTV’s Timber Kings.

The entire project, Deol said was with the help of volunteers.

“It’s a tear-jerker. I get pretty emotional when I think about it,” he said. “I’m really impressed with everybody that came together to contribute, and everybody that we asked to help; nobody said no.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

 

Photo: Lauren Collins Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Children Health Centre recently got an upgraded playground.

Photo: Lauren Collins Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Children Health Centre recently got an upgraded playground.

Previous story
Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires
Next story
Fraser Health extends clinic hours for those needing measles vaccine

Just Posted

Horgan doubles down on no bridge tolls for Port Mann, Golden Ears

BC Liberals question where the Massey Tunnel replacement, Hwy. 1 upgrades are

‘Naked’ stage in Surrey for ‘Savannah Sipping Society’ comedy

At Newton theatre, actors read story of four women looking to jump-start their lives again

Telus says White Rock utility pole ‘was never a risk to the public’

Safety concerns raised over dual-pole setup

Fraser Health extends clinic hours for those needing measles vaccine

A B.C. resident who attended a Vancouver music festival, Skookum, broke out with symptoms Thursday

Winners of 2018 Surrey International Trade Awards revealed

Indus Travels won the Large Business Category, and Kitply Industries for Small Business

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Mortgage stress test losing impact on B.C. housing sales: BCREA

Housing sales have been increasing each month since June across British Columbia cities

Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

Most Read