A volunteer takes notes during the March homeless count. (Photo: BCNPHA)

Volunteers counted 644 homeless people in Surrey over 24 hours in March

Data collected helps governments and community agencies help the homeless

Surrey had 644 homeless people during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

That’s according to preliminary data from the 2020 Homeless Count, which identified 3,634 homeless people in Metro Vancouver. The count was conducted on March 3 and March 4 by the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, or BCNPHA.

A press release from the BCNPHA indicates that seniors’ homelessness continues while Indigenous people remain “significantly” overrepresented.

“Additionally, racial identity data collected for the first time in a regional count reveals that Black people were found to be disproportionately represented among racialized groups experiencing homelessness,” the press release says this year’s count revealed.

Of those people counted, other than in Surrey, Vancouver had the highest number of homeless at 2,095, followed by Surrey (644) and then Langley (209). Roughly 1,200 volunteers participated in the count.

READ ALSO: Volunteers search for ‘hidden problem’ during Surrey’s homeless count

“Surrey and Langley were among five communities that showed an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness along with Burnaby, the North Shore and Richmond,” the press released indicated. “Small decreases in the number of individuals who were reported as homeless were seen in Vancouver, the Tri-Cities, White Rock, Ridge Meadows, New Westminster and Delta.”

Of all 3,634 counted, 2,605 had some form of shelter while 1,029 were unsheltered. This year’s count recorded 29 more homeless people than the 3,605 recorded in the 2017 count.

“The Homeless Count provides important insight into the diversity of individuals experiencing homelessness as well as the different challenges and circumstances they face,” said Lorraine Copas, chairwoman of the community advisory board that oversees the count. “This year, we have continued to work to explore different methodologies and approaches to allow us to deepen our insight. At the same time, it is important to recognize that behind each of the statistics is someone who is living without a place that they can call their own and who deserves every chance to realize their full potential.”

Data collected during these counts helps governments and community agencies make develop policy and programs aimed at helping the homeless.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyHomeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: One wounded by gunfire in Maple Ridge
Next story
Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties need help to find missing woman

Hasheena Mundie, 25, was last seen at about 4:20 pm on August 4, in the 16700-block of 61 Avenue

Volunteers counted 644 homeless people in Surrey over 24 hours in March

Data collected helps governments and community agencies help the homeless

Surrey councillor calls for ward system

‘Surrey is ripe for a ward system now,’ Councillor Doug Elford says

Crescent Beach pier closed over long weekend due to COVID-19 ‘non-compliance’

Pier re-opened on Wednesday, according to City of Surrey officials

‘Sia’s Burger Shack’ girl, 11, is youngest among Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 award winners

‘Digital reception’ set for Sept. 10

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

Brad Booth last seen on July 13, told roommate he was going camping

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

Mission’s 7-Eleven defaced with racist graffiti

Racist insults attacking Indo-Canadians ‘shocked’ manager

B.C. scientist, 63, protests in trees set to be removed for Trans Mountain pipeline

Tim Takaro is reaching new heights as he tries to stall the pipeline expansion project in New Westminster

Most Read