Volunteers, civilians and officers honoured at Delta Police awards

The event, held on Thursday, Sept. 26, featured 30 award presentations to police, staff and civilians

(from left) Chief Constable Commendation recipients Acting-Sgt. John Jasmins and Const. Paul Gibson with Chief Neil Dubord at the 2019 Delta Police Awards on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Delta Police Department photo)

The Delta Police Department recognized a number of its officers and a handful of civilians for their exceptional work in the community Thursday night (Sept. 26) at the department’s annual awards ceremony.

The night’s recipients were honoured for their work on a number of investigations and unfolding emergency situations, including safely stopping a sudden knife attack in a Tsawwassen retirement home, preventing a suicidal woman from jumping off a bridge, removing a teen girl from a prostitution ring and breaking up a human trafficking operation, busting a dial-a-dope operation run by the notorious Red Scorpion gang, and a responding to a stabbing outside a North Delta private elementary school.

“Our officers never know what might happen when they answer a call for help from the public,” Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said in a press release. “I’m very proud to lead such an incredible group of people who regularly go above and beyond, sometimes putting themselves in harm’s way, as demonstrated in these awards.”

Two Delta police officers, Acting-Sgt. John Jasmins and Const. Paul Gibson, were awarded Cheif Constable Commendations, the DPD’s highest level of recognition. The award is reserved for members who have displayed acts of exceptional courage, including risking their personal safety.

Gibson was recognized “for his act of exceptional officer safety skill, sound decision making and de-escalation tactics” in dealing with a knife wielding man at the KinVillage retirement home in Tsawwassen.

On July 30, 2018, Gibson responded to a call from KinVillage staff that a man who had recently learned his mother was dying was on his way to the retirement home. The man was reportedly agitated and blaming the staff for his mother’s condition. Gibson encountered the man in the hallway, who then pulled a knife from his pocket and without provocation slashed at the officer’s head.

Gibson was able to block the initial attack with his arm and draw his firearm from its holster, all while directing the man to drop the knife. Over the course of several minutes of communication, Gibson was able to de-escalate the situation. The man eventually dropped the knife and was taken into custody without further incident.

READ MORE: Man arrested for assaulting Delta police officer in nursing home

Jasmins, who received a standing ovation as he took the stage, was honoured for “his act of exceptional courage exhibited while risking his personal safety” in saving a woman’s life during an assault outside Immaculate Conception School in North Delta.

On Feb. 20, 2019, Jasmins was picking up his children from the school when he witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman. Jasmins, who was off-duty and unarmed at the time, instructed his children to call 911 and intervened in the assault, tackling the man and receiving several stab wounds to the abdomen in the process.

Jasmins and the woman, who had also been stabbed, were rushed to hospital where they both underwent surgery and remained in recovery for several weeks.

“Investigators believe that if John hadn’t acted so quickly, the woman involved in this incident could have lost her life. He is a hero,” Dubord said at the time.

A 49-year-old Delta man, Manoj George, was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon, extortion, unlawful confinement, choking to overcome resistance and uttering threats.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder, sexual assault relating to stabbing outside North Delta elementary school

While recovering, Jasmins was asked to become the national representative for Canadian Blood Services’ Sirens for Life blood drive.

Delta Police Outstanding Citizen Award winner Rohan D’Souza with Delta Mayor George Harvie at the 2019 Delta Police Awards on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Delta Police Department photo)

Five other officers and one civilian were also honoured for their actions during the Immaculate Conception incident. Const.

Gary Koonar received a Deputy Chief Commendation for his “exceptional work and composure during this incident.” Koonar arrived on scene shortly after the call came in and assisted Jasmins in arrest the suspect.

“Const. Gary Koonar handcuffed the suspect without concern for his safety as he took and maintained continuity of the suspect from the arrest to the interview,” Staff Sgt. Heath Newton, the evening’s emcee, told attendees.

Const. Garth Hoffman was among the first on scene and used his first aid training to treat Jasmins until the B.C. Ambulance Service arrived, likely helping to save Jasmins’ life.

Hoffman, along with constables Scott Cartmill, Josh Lehbauer and Biance Boyce received Superintendent Commendations “for their exceptional work and composure” while responding to the incident.

A parent at the school, Rohan D’Souza, received the Delta Police Outstanding Citizen Award for rendering aid to the woman who had been stabbed.

D’Souza was picking up his son after school when he saw two men in an altercation. On his way to break up the fight, he was approached by a woman who told him she had been stabbed. D’Souza told the woman to lay down, kept pressure on the wound and kept the woman alert by talking to her while they waited for police and paramedics to arrive.

For their actions that day, D’Souza and constables Hoffman, Cartmill, Lehbauer and Boyce were also awarded the St. John Ambulance Lifesaving Award.

SEE ALSO: Police board honours officer stabbed outside North Delta elementary school

The Delta Police Department’s annual awards ceremony featured 30 awards presented to police officers, DPD staff and members of the community. This honourees were:

Chief Constable Commendations (DPD’s highest level of recognition; recognizes members who have displayed acts of exceptional courage, including risking their personal safety)

• Acting-Sgt. John Jasmins (stabbing at Immaculate Conception School)

• Const. Paul Gibson (knife wielding man at KinVillage)

Deputy Chief Commendations (awarded to officers who have demonstrated significant performance beyond that of a job well done)

• Const. Gordy Gill, Const. Jeremy Pearce, Const. Kevin Boyce, Const. Jennifer West and Const. Josh Hutanu (Alex Fraser Bridge suicide attempt)

• Const. Rob Semler and Const. Geoffrey Young (suicidal female on Alex Fraser Bridge)

• Sgt. Sarah Swallow, Sgt. Clayton Ennis and Const. Bradley Mear (accidental self-inflicted laceration)

• Sgt. Mike Scholz and Const. David Dyck (Goose Bay suicide attempt)

READ MORE: Delta Police rescue man from water near Westham Island

• Const. Gary Koonar (stabbing at Immaculate Conception School)

• Const. Rob Kennett and Const. Jennifer West (CPR on suicidal female)

• Const. Graham Bruce (mental health apprehension on Alex Fraser Bridge)

Superintendent Commendations (awarded for outstanding acts of police duty or distinguished contributions to the administration or operation of the department and/or the community)

• Const. Kristine Pemberton (fraud against senior citizen)

• Staff Sgt. Heath Newton, Sgt. Jason Boyce, Const. Scott Formby, Const. Richard Stabler, Const. Christina Bruce, Const. Gary Koonar, Const. Aman Bachra and Const. Stan Cratchtley (Vancouver Police Department — retired) (“Project Virtue”)

READ MORE: Man facing 7 charges related to alleged prostitution ring involving teens

• Staff Sgt. Heath Newton, Sgt. Ben Bruneau, Const. Sean Cessford, Const. Kaitlyn Garcia, Const. Rob Semler, Const. Chris Ward, Sgt. Jason Boyce, Const. Emily Wawruck, Const. Scoff Formby and Const. Martin Levangie (“Project Green Planet”)

READ MORE: Delta police secure 94 charges in dial-a-dope bust

• Const. Richard Stabler, Sgt. Rick Peeler, Const. Aman Bachra, Const. Christina Bruce, Const. Brad Coutu, Const. Deanna Church, Sgt. James Sandberg, Sgt. Gwen Vaughan-Smith, Sgt. Jason Formby, Const. Kevin Dueck, Const. Tiffany Cooper and Ms. Kim Henke (“Project Phoenix”)

• Staff Sgt. Jody Waldron, Const. Jeff Miller, Const. Shane McLaughlin and Mr. Bob Elder (sexual offence investigation)

• Const. Brady Browne, Const. Dalida Omerovic, Const. Brad Coutu and Sgt. Trent McKie (North Delta residential fire evacuation)

• Staff Sgt. Dave Vaughan-Smith, Const. Brian Short and Reserve Const. Justin Wong (Goose Bay suicide attempt)

• Const. Jim Ingram, Const. Gordy Gill, Const. Kris Willcock, Const. Chad Bristow, Const. Richard Molenaar, Sgt. Raman Athwal, Senior Const. Roger Thomson (Air 1 crew) and Const. Don Mitchell (Air 1 crew) (attempted suicide-by-cop)

• Const. Garth Hoffman, Const. Scott Cartmill, Const. Josh Lehbauer and Const. Bianca Boyce (stabbing at Immaculate Conception School)

• Const. Lee Chapman (negotiating with suicidal male)

• Jim Cicalo (IT projects implementation and DARS & Tableau Compstat enhancements)

Sgt. Sukh Sidhu (left) and Const. Mike Grandia, winners of the Community Policing Award at the 2019 Delta Police Awards, held on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Delta Police Department photo)

Community Policing Award (awarded to officers who go the extra step and are dedicated to the community of Delta)

• Const. Mike Grandia (Tsawwassen First Nation crime prevention)

READ MORE: Delta police officer wins B.C. crime prevention award

• Sgt. Sukh Sidhu (DPD 3-on-3 basketball tournament)

Volunteer of the Year

• Dianne Taylor (Delta Police Victim Services)

Delta Police Outstanding Citizen Award

• Mr. Rohan D’Souza (stabbing at Immaculate Conception School)

Delta Police Heroic Action Award

• Baljinder Sahota (stabbing intervention)

READ MORE: Delta man charged with attempted murder after Monday night stabbing

Community Partnership Award

• Pacific Assistance Dog Society (For their generous donation and ongoing support, assisting victims of crime and trauma.)

St. John’s Ambulance Lifesaving Award

• Const. Rob Kennett and Const. Jennifer West (CPR on suicidal female)

• Sgt. Sarah Swallow, Sgt. Clayton Ennis and Const. Bradley Mear (accidental self-inflicted laceration)

• Const. Garth Hoffman, Const. Josh Lehbauer, Const. Scott Cartmill, Const. Bianca Boyce and Mr. Rohan D’Souza (stabbing at Immaculate Conception School)

Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

• Const. Rob Kennett and Const. Jennifer West (CPR on suicidal female)

See last year’s honourees here.

SEE ALSO: Province honours 7 Delta police officers for exemplary service



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter