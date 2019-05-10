(Black Press Media files)

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

First Nations and volunteer fire departments around B.C. will get $5 million from the province for equipment and training, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Friday.

Farnworth, who was in the Peachland along with Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice, said the money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The $5 million is in addition to the $33.5 million the province has already allocated for disaster response and recovery in the province.

Farnworth said he wanted to “level the playing field” for smaller fire departments. Both fully and partially volunteer fire departments, along with ones in First Nations communities, will be eligible for funding.

“The smaller a department’s budget, the higher the priority in the allocation of these funds, so we can make sure these funds get to the communities that need them most,” Farnworth said.

The Fire Chiefs Association of British Columbia applauded the move.

“We are encouraged by this provincial initiative that will assist departments to better protect their communities,” said president Phil Lemire.

READ MORE: Real-world experience in interface firefighting comes to the Okanagan

READ MORE: Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatoon police officer resigns after drunken Remembrance Day sex assault

Just Posted

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Comedian who uses wheelchair needs portable ramp to live his dream of touring

To eliminate accessibility issues, a ‘Ramp for Ryan’ comedy fundraiser to help White Rock’s Lachance

Semiahmoo Peninsula-raised country singer seeks hometown vote

Kristin Carter delivers powerhouse performance

Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools are set to open for spring swims

The city’s five other outdoor pools won’t open for another six weeks

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Surrey students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Friday morning and left a truck in the ditch along Vye Road

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

5 to start your day

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting, bear carcass found in landfill and more

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Most Read