Volunteer-based safety team gets city funding to continue work in Vancouver

Good Night Out is a non-profit society that works to keep people safe at night on Granville Strip

A group of volunteers who help keep party goers and their friends safe while out on the Granville strip have been granted funding by Vancouver City Council that will keep them running into the New Year.

On Thursday, the city granted $20,000 to the group.

The Good Night Out Street Team is a non-profit society that works to keep people safe at night in Downtown Vancouver. Volunteers work Friday and Saturday nights, patrolling the Granville Entertainment District and helping party goers in need of anything from a phone charger to water to first aid.

Each volunteer is equipped with naloxone kits.

In June, the group launched a text-based data collection project called “Creep off,” intended to track incidents reported around Metro Vancouver. Stacey Forrester, regional organizer of the group, said the data collected will be used in a larger report to municipalities in the future.

The group said the funds will support them in continuing their weekend safety services until January 2020.

