DriveBC is issuing a visibility warning for Highway 5 and 97 C

A visibility warning is being issued for the Coquihalla and Highway 97 C as snow begins to fall on the mountain passes.

DriveBC is warning travellers to use caution on the roads as there is limited visibility due to snow.

Up to 10 cm of snow is expected on both Highway 5 and 97 C.

More snow is expected to fall tomorrow throughout the day tomorrow.

