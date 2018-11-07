Virtual welding, microwave assembly and more at KPU Tech open house

Interested in a career in trades or technology?

Cloverdale’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus (KPU Tech) is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 20, giving attendees the opportunity to learn more about career paths in trades, explore workshops and classrooms, and speak with KPU industry partners.

According to university president Alan Davis, KPU’s trades programs “integrate theory with practical hands-on training to prepare [graduates] for booming local and global industries.” The open house will have both theory and hands-on training, too.

There will be demonstrations, as well as hands-on opportunities. Technicians will be on hand to show future trades students how to take apart and put together a microwave, a virtual welding machine will be available to try out, and there will be chances to take part in games, such as a “what’s under your car” challenge in the automotive service technician program or the “choose your path” circuit board game.

The open house will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20. KPU Tech is located at 5500 180 Street in Cloverdale. Attendees are asked to pre-register at kpu.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter