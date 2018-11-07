Kwantlen Polytechnic University Tech Campus in Cloverdale. (kpu.ca)

Virtual welding, microwave assembly and more at KPU Tech open house

Cloverdale campus to host open house for trades and technology students on Nov. 20

Interested in a career in trades or technology?

Cloverdale’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus (KPU Tech) is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 20, giving attendees the opportunity to learn more about career paths in trades, explore workshops and classrooms, and speak with KPU industry partners.

According to university president Alan Davis, KPU’s trades programs “integrate theory with practical hands-on training to prepare [graduates] for booming local and global industries.” The open house will have both theory and hands-on training, too.

There will be demonstrations, as well as hands-on opportunities. Technicians will be on hand to show future trades students how to take apart and put together a microwave, a virtual welding machine will be available to try out, and there will be chances to take part in games, such as a “what’s under your car” challenge in the automotive service technician program or the “choose your path” circuit board game.

The open house will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20. KPU Tech is located at 5500 180 Street in Cloverdale. Attendees are asked to pre-register at kpu.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation
Next story
Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

Just Posted

India’s national female hockey team coming to Surrey ahead of ‘Wickfest’

Exhibtion game against Surrey Falcons squad on Nov. 13

Virtual welding, microwave assembly and more at KPU Tech open house

Cloverdale campus to host open house for trades and technology students on Nov. 20

White Rock’s Johnston Road closed to traffic today

Block-long closure for paving: city

Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

January to September 2018 there were 32,379 Criminal Code offences and 32,477 in same period 2017

U.S. passenger-train-stop enthusiasts turn north

‘I would ask your premier, really politely,’ says Blaine rail-stop advocate

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

UPDATE: Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

Provincial park remains open to public

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

U.S. midterms bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

Most Read