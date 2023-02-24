Virtual millwright event coming to KPU

KPU millwright instructor Erick Medina works in the millwright shop at the KPU Tech campus in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)

As demand for millwrights continues to grow, Kwantlen Polytechnic University is expanding its training programs.

Now KPU is offering a virtual “Trades and Technology Faculty Showcase” for students interested in learning more about their millwright program.

“The trade is advancing. The equipment is advancing,” said Bob Davis, an instructor and alumni of KPU’s millwright program. “It’s not just a heavy, dirty industry anymore. There’s a lot of precision involved depending on what sector you’re working in.”

The online showcase will feature information on the millwright program and how it is growing along with info on other trades programs offered at KPU.

A millwright is an industrial mechanic with construction and maintenance skills. Millwrights “install, maintain, diagnose and repair precision machinery.” The occupation is involved in many industries, including: energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and many others.

“Out in the field, millwrights have seen a big change,” said Erick Medina, an instructor at the school. “But a bearing is still a bearing. A bolt is still a bolt. The composition has changed to make them more efficient, but they are the same parts.”

According to the 2022 B.C. Labour Market Outlook, nearly 3,000 millwright jobs will be opening up in the province over the next 10 years.

KPU’s Tech campus in Cloverdale offers a 24-week foundation program for new students and KPU Tech also offers a seven-week apprenticeship program.

According to KPU, the foundation training program is also “available to high school students through the Youth Train in Trades program.”

The virtual showcase will be held 5 – 7 p.m. on March 2. Visit KPU’s website for more info.



