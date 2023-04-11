(File Photo: Anna Burns)

Whalley

Violent sex offender wanted nation-wide arrested in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say Marcel Joseph Parent was nabbed in Whalley Sunday

The Surrey RCMP says a violent sex offender who was wanted nationwide was arrested in Whalley on Sunday (April 9).

Marcel Joseph Parent, 46, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued by the Correctional Service of Canada National Monitoring Centre.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn with Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader that Parent allegedly broke the strict conditions of his parole. He will remain in police custody until the parole board determines when and where he gets released, said Cpl. Munn.

Parent’s charges stem from Calgary.

He was also wanted Canada-wide in 2015 after Vancouver Police said he failed to return to his halfway house for his curfew.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
