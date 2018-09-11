Bryan Kelly. (BC Corrections)

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

A violent man with a high risk to reoffended has just been released from custody and plans to live somewhere in Metro Vancouver, according to BC Corrections.

In a Tuesday morning news release, the agency said that Bryan Kelly, 27, has been released upon finishing his prison sentence.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP arrest 'high-risk' offender one day after release

Kelly has a long criminal history including assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon and multiple robberies.

He is described as a five-foot-eight, 170 lb Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His court-ordered conditions include:

  • Not possessing or consuming alcohol or any controlled substances
  • Not to enter any bar, liquor store or business whose primary purpose is to sell alcoholic beverages
  • Not to possess, own or carry weapons, including firearms, crossbows, prohibited and restricted weapons, ammunition and explosives
  • Not to possess any knives except to prepare or consume food
  • Not to be outside between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

