Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

A violent man with a high risk to reoffended has just been released from custody and plans to live somewhere in Metro Vancouver, according to BC Corrections.
In a Tuesday morning news release, the agency said that Bryan Kelly, 27, has been released upon finishing his prison sentence.
Kelly has a long criminal history including assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon and multiple robberies.
He is described as a five-foot-eight, 170 lb Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes.
His court-ordered conditions include:
- Not possessing or consuming alcohol or any controlled substances
- Not to enter any bar, liquor store or business whose primary purpose is to sell alcoholic beverages
- Not to possess, own or carry weapons, including firearms, crossbows, prohibited and restricted weapons, ammunition and explosives
- Not to possess any knives except to prepare or consume food
- Not to be outside between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.