Violent crime in Surrey sees four per cent increase

This is reported crimes involving violence in first half of 2018 compared to same period last year

The number of reported crimes involving violence in Surrey increased by four per cent in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

This is according to Surrey RCMP crime statistics released this week.

In the first half of 2018, 2,882 violent crimes were reported, and 2,775 in the first half of 2017.

All told, the number of homicides increased by 75 per cent (seven compared to four), attempted murder up 133 per cent to seven from three reports, robberies fell two per cent to 132 from 135, sex crimes dropped one per cent to 197 from 198, assaults rose by five per cent to 1,455 from 1,389, and abductions and kidnappings dropped by three percent to 33 cases from 34.

Property crimes, on the other hand, decreased by six per cent, to 13,740 in the first half of this year from 14,680 in 2017.

That includes business break-ins (down 14 per cent), residential break-ins (down 12 per cent), auto theft (down 18 per cent), theft from vehicles (down by nine per cent), theft over $5,000 (up by 24 per cent), and theft under $5,000 (down by 13 per cent). Shoplifting is up 13 per cent in the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017, stolen property cases are down six per cent, fraud is up three per cent, arson is up three per cent and mischief, down 11 per cent.


