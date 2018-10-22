‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Lower Mainland

RCMP say the man has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community

  • Oct. 22, 2018 1:00 p.m.
  • News

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Aug. 8, 2018, a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large was issued for 31-year-old Ravinesh Jason Sharma. The arrest warrant was issued after Sharma failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP say extensive checks have been made throughout the Prince George area, without success. Although there have been unconfirmed sightings of Sharma in the Prince George area, he has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Sharma is described as:

  • South Asian male
  • 188 cm (6’2”)
  • 77 kg (170 lbs)
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

He is known to wear all red clothing, a hat and usually wears glasses.

According to an RCMP news release, Sharma has an extensive criminal record from offences committed exclusively in the Lower Mainland of B.C. Sharma should be considered violent.

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. RCMP say Sharma should not be confronted.

“If you have any information about Ravinesh Jason Sharma or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward,” reads the RCMP news release.

