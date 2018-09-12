The owner of Pride Motorsports in Cobble Hill shared live video as he located and recovered a motorcycle stolen from his business the day before. DUSTIN HOFER/Facebook

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

A motorsports dealer on Vancouver Island located his stolen motorcycle and went and got it back – with cameras rolling.

Dustin Hofer, owner of Pride Motorsports Inc., had a Honda CFR250R motorbike stolen from his Cobble Hill dealership and a day and a half later, with the help of his business partner and another man, had taken it back from a property in Harewood in Nanaimo.

Hofer said surveillance video showed that the theft happened at 6:10 a.m. Sunday.

“I’ve had a lot of friends whose motorcycles were stolen in this past year. There’s a theft epidemic going on here in Victoria and the lower Island,” Hofer said. “So my route was not to go to the police right away. I wanted to reach out to social media. I know the power of social media.”

He offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the bike and received hundreds of tips, including from two people who claimed they’d been offered the chance to buy the motorcycle. Hofer said he set up a meeting outside a Nanaimo fast food restaurant, but the sellers didn’t show. Another tip provided a street address.

“We made a decision that we would be safe and we were going to actually go to this person’s place of residence and retrieve this motorcycle,” Hofer said.

They pulled into the driveway in the 900 block of Bruce Avenue, where they spotted the bike and Hofer called the police as his business partner met and shook hands with someone on the property.

“At that point, on live video, we told them that they’re on live Facebook video and the police were on their way,” Hofer said. “The look on their face was priceless. They started moving really quickly and then they started running.”

The motorcycle was loaded into the back of a pickup, which was then parked to block off the driveway until police arrived.

Hofer said the recovery operation was a little nerve-racking.

“Our goal was not to have any altercations as far as violence or anything, but it was pretty tense,” he said.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police verified that the motorcycle was the one taken from the business, but were unable to determine who took the bike and how long it had been on the property, so no arrests were made and charges are unlikely.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the motorcycle owners put themselves in harm’s way by recovering their property themselves.

“This is certainly a great story but the owners should have contacted the RCMP prior to driving onto the property. This would have been the most prudent and safest means to look for their stolen bike. The bike would still have been recovered and the possibility of violence would have been minimized,” he said.

The tipsters declined the cash reward, which Hofer said would be donated to Warmland House and Outreach in Duncan.

Hofer had hoped there would be some repercussions for those responsible for stealing others’ possessions.

“I’d like these people to get some help and whether that means hitting their bottom and getting charged with theft or stolen property, then maybe that’s what needs to happen, but ultimately, we’d like these people to get some help and stop terrorizing the community and people who work hard for these things,” he said.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50
Next story
B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Just Posted

HISTORY: 137-year-old ‘civic treasure’ was Surrey’s original town hall, a poultry barn and museum

1881 Town Hall slated to be moved to Museum of Surrey’s heritage campus

Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high risk’ senior who has gone missing

Police say Sonia Abramov, 76, speaks very little English but does speak Russian and Armenian

Young, ‘enthusiastic’ Mariners hit South Surrey gridiron

Senior team returns to fold as B.C. high school football season begins

Canucks at Surrey golf course for ‘The Jake’ annual tournament

Annual charity event serves as launch of hockey season for NHL team

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, video footage in fatal weekend crash

Police hope to talk to anyone with information, particularly pedestrians who were in the area at the time

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Municipal leaders call for halt on tax on second homes

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

Two 19-year-old hikers missing near Lions Bay

Search crews say families reported the women had not returned from the hike last evening

Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

Jacob Bredenhof has done 6 rounds of chemo after osteosarcoma diagnosis — same cancer Terry Fox had

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

Women’s Expo will return to Cloverdale

Three-day event will start Sept. 21

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

Most Read