Vigil in Surrey tonight to honour victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

The candlelight vigil is one of many events planned locally in the wake of the massacre

Another candlelight vigil is being planned in Surrey to honour victims of a mass shooting in New Zealand. (Wikicommons Media)

A candlelight vigil is being held in Surrey tonight (March 20) to honour the 50 people killed in the New Zealand mosque shootings.

The event is set for 7:30 p.m. at 8356 120th St., organized by Radio Fiji Mirchi.

Another vigil is planned for Friday, March 22 at Holland Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said Surrey RCMP will be conducting patrols in the area around the vigils, and will also attend the events “not only to reassure the public, but also in support of the community as our residents gather to remember those who were killed during the mosque shootings in New Zealand.”

A Canadian Muslim society is also welcoming the public to dozens of mosques across the country to help combat Islamophobia in the wake of the fatal shootings.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’s “Visit a Mosque” campaign invites people to “meet their Muslim neighbours and friends” and learn more about the religion of Islam.

The Baitur Rehman Mosque in Delta is B.C.’s only mosque involved.

Imam Tariq Azeem said Tuesday the New Zealand attacks has the congregation on alert.

“The majority of the population of the world is peace loving and we need to educate the smallest percentage,” said Azeem, before leading the congregation in a nearly filled hall through an afternoon prayer.

The mosque, at 9570 River Rd., will participate in the campaign from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. until Saturday, March 24.

Meantime, during a vigil for the New Zealand victims held on March 17 at Surrey Civic Plaza, police arrested a man for allegedly yelling racial slurs.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) was called in after the man was hurt during the arrest.

Police say a man was “acting suspiciously” and was allegedly yelling racial slurs and taking photos of both police vehicles and people in the area.

BC RCMP say the man was arrested and while officers tried to take him into custody, he was injured. The man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for “non-life threatening injuries.”

In a release, IIO says the man needed surgery.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.